Aurangabad Train Accident: Maharashtra Govt Announces Rs 5 Lakhs Ex-Gratia Each to Families of the Deceased Migrant Labourers

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray (Photo Credits: ANI/File)

Mumbai, May 8: The Maharashtra government led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday announced an ex gratia of 5 lakhs each to the families of the deceased in the Aurangabad train accident. Earlier today, as many as 16 migrant workers were run over by a goods train between Maharashtra's Jalna and Aurangabad. The incident took place around 5.15 am on Friday. Reports inform that the labourers, who were on their way to their native places, were sleeping on the rail tracks when the incident took place. South Central spokesperson informed that after passing Badnapur station, the loco-pilot saw some people on the tracks and tried to control it and sounded the horn also, but by the time he could do, it was too late. Aurangabad Train Accident: 16 Migrant Labourers Killed After Empty Rake of Goods Wagon Runs Over Them Near Karmad.

In the wake of the tragic incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed condolence over the deaths of migrant workers and said the Rail Ministry was closely monitoring the situation. The Prime Minister also took stock of the situation after the tragic incident in a telephonic conversation with Railway Minister Piyush Goyal.

Here's the tweet:

Rs 5 lakhs each has been announced as ex gratia to families of the deceased in Karmad (Aurangabad) train accident: Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office pic.twitter.com/GweBlaYF0W — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2020

Union Home Minister Amit Shah condoled the deaths of the labourers and said he is pained beyond words at loss of lives due to a rail accident in Maharashtra. "I have spoken to Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, concerned authorities in central govt & railway admin to ensure all possible assistance. My condolences with the bereaved families", Shah tweeted.

Thousands of migrant workers stranded in several other cities have been walking down the streets and railway tracks to return to their native places on foot. At the request of several state governments, the railways started running Shramik Special trains to transport the stranded migrants to their native places since May 1.