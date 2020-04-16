Aviation Ministry Mulls Guidelines to Help Air Travellers With Flight Ticket Booking Cancellations And Refund Issues Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Indira Gandhi International airport in New Delhi | File Image (Photo Credits: Flickr)

New Delhi, April 16: The Union Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) on Thursday stated that the Union government is forming guidelines to facilitate air travellers with their booking issues and refund discrepancies. The Ministry's statement arrived a day after domestic airlines decided not to refund customers in cash for their cancelled flights, and instead offer them rescheduling of tickets for a later date without any additional fee.

Informing about the latest development, the MoCA said, as quited by news agency ANI, "Government is forming guidelines to facilitate air travellers with their booking issues and refund discrepancies so far. Government to come out with these guidelines soon." Adding on, the Ministry said that held a meeting with commerical officials of all private airlines and travel agents post lockdown operations. Passenger Flights to Operate After May 3? Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri Says 'Can Consider Lifting Restrictions' After Second Phase of Coronavirus Lockdown Ends.

Here's the ANI tweet:

Earlier, domestic airlines have again decided not to refund customers in cash for their cancelled flights and instead have offered them rescheduling of tickets for a later date without any additional fee. India had imposed a 21-day lockdown from March 25 to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Aviation consultancy Centre for Asia Pacific Aviation (CAPA) India said the civil aviation ministry should instruct airlines to "halt unfair practice of taking advance bookings until resumption is certain and an interim transition schedule has been established".

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of lockdown till May 3, aviation regulator DGCA issued a circular stating all international as well as domestic flights will remain suspended during the lockdown.