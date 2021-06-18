New Delhi, June 18: Baba ka Dhaba owner, 80-year-old Kanta Prasad, on Thursday night, attempted suicide and was rushed to Delhi’s Safdarjung hospital. Prasad has been undergoing treatment at the hospital. Delhi Police received the information from the Safdarjung hospital at around 11:15 pm that the Baba ka Dhaba owner was admitted to the hospital after a suicide bid. Baba Ka Dhaba: Gaurav Wasan Shares a Heart Warming Picture With the Old Couple After They Issue an Apology for Maligning His Name.

“Police rushed to the spot and found that he is Kanta Prasad. He is currently undergoing treatment. His wife informed the police that he had been depressed for the last few days,” reported The Indian Express quoting a senior police officer as saying. According to reports, Prasad consumed alcohol and sleeping pills to end his life. Restaurant Business Didn't Go Well, Kanta Prasad is Back at 'Baba Ka Dhaba'

An investigation has been launched into the case. Badam Devi, Prasad's wife, said, "I don't know anything, I don't know what did he eat. I had not seen. He fell unconscious, I was sitting at the dhaba. I brought him here. Doctor has not told us anything so far. I don't know what was going on in his mind."

Last year, Prasad had opened a restaurant. Within a year, he had to close the restaurant and shifted back to his roadside eatery in South Delhi’s Malviya Nagar. According to the Baba ka Dhaba owner, the cost of running the restaurant was Rs one lakh, and he was earning only 30,000.

Prasad shot to fame on social media last year after a youtuber, Gaurav Wasan, posted a video of him tearfully talking about the financial distress he faced in the months since the lockdown. Nearly a month after his video went viral, Prasad had filed a complaint against the YouTuber for alleged misappropriation of funds. Earlier this month, Prasad and his wife apologised to Wasan.

