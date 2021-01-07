Badaun, January 7: A member of the National Commission for Women (NCW) stirred controversy on Thursday after she said that the Badaun gangrape incident could have been avoided if the woman would not have gone out in the evening. Chandramukhi Devi was part of the two-member team, which was sent by the NCW to meet the family of the deceased.

Devi said, "A woman should not venture out in the evening, even if she is under somebody's pressure. A woman should. The NCW member further added. "I think if the victim had not gone out alone in the evening or had gone with a family member, the incident could have been prevented." Badaun Gangrape Case: National Commission for Women Takes Cognizance of 50-Year-Old Woman Rape and Murder Case in UP, Says 'Will Ensure Justice'.

Statement by by Chandramukhi:

BIZARRE: NCW member Chandramukhi lectures women on timings of them venturing out, says the Badaun incident wouldn’t have happened had the women not gone out alone in EVENING! She was sent by NCW to visit the kin of victim in Badaun. pic.twitter.com/jUpltuBtea — Prashant Kumar (@scribe_prashant) January 7, 2021

Reacting to Devi's statement, NCW chief Rekha Sharma said that women have all the right to go wherever they want to. Sharma tweeted, "No I don't..I don't know how and why the member has said this but women have all the right move on their will whenever and wherever they want to. It's society and state's duty to make places safe for women." Badaun Gangrape Case: 2 Held in 50-Year-Old Woman Rape and Murder Case, Police Announces Rs 25,000 Reward on Absconding Accused.

Tweet by Rekha Sharma:

No I don't..I don't know how and why the member has said this but women have all the right move on their will whenever and wherever they want to. It's society and state's duty to make places safe for women. https://t.co/WlG2DWs20G — Rekha Sharma (@sharmarekha) January 7, 2021

Earlier in the day, the NCW team met the family members of the 50-year-old anganwadi worker, who was gangraped and brutally murdered allegedly by a temple priest and two others. The team expressed disappointment over the police action in the case.

On Sunday, the 50-year-old woman who had gone to a temple was found dead under mysterious circumstances. Her family members have accused the temple priest and his aides of raping and murdering her. A case has been registered against the accused and two of them were arrested on Tuesday night, while the priest is still absconding.

