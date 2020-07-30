Guwahati, July 30: The Kamrup Metropolitan district in Assam will permit only five-member gatherings at mosques or Eidgahs for offering namaz on the occasion of Bakrid 2020. The restrictions were imposed in view of the COVID-19 outbreak. Mass congregational prayer is disallowed as it may lead to transmission of the virus, said officials.

Apart from allowing only five members for the Eid al-Adha prayer, the administration said those gathering for the prayer will need to maintain requisite distance among themselves as part of the social distancing norm. Eid al-Adha Prayers Can Be Offered in Mosques With Limited Number of Persons,' Says Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan.

Wearing of face masks would also remain mandatory, stated the guidelines issued by the Disaster Management Authority of Kamrup Metropolitan district.

Sanitising the premises is mandatory before holding the namaz, the guidelines said. The mosque or Eidgah authorities, who would organise the prayers, are also require to sanitise the premises after the namaz is over, it further added.

The Kerala government, in the guidelines issued today, allowed the Muslim community to offer Eid al-Adha prayers at the mosques. The number of prayer attendees should, however, remain restricted and social distancing norms must be strictly adhered to, the order read. The mosques which have decided not to hold prayers due to COVID-19 pandemic were appreciated.

In all parts of the country, congregational prayers will not be allowed as mass gatherings could lead to transmission of the virus. In some states, however, prayers will be allowed in mosques or Eidgahs under strict social distancing norms.

