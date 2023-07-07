New Delhi, July 7: Days after taking over the probe of the triple train accident in Odisha's Balasore in which 292 people died and over 800 injured, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested three people in connection with the case, including a senior Railways engineer.

"The agency has arrested Arun Kumar Mahanta, posted as Senior Section Engineer in Balasore, Mohammad Amir Khan, posted as Section Engineer at Soro, and Pappu Kumar, a technician posted at Balasore in connection with the case," a CBI official told IANS. Balasore Train Accident: Senior Section Engineer Among Three Arrested by CBI for Culpable Homicide Not Amounting to Murder.

The official said that they have been arrested under Sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 201 (destruction or concealment of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code. Odisha Train Tragedy: Railway Board Recommends CBI Probe in Balasore Train Accident, Says Ashwini Vaishnaw (Watch Video).

At least 292 people died and over 800 were injured when the Chennai-bound Coromandel Express, a goods train, and the Howrah-bound Howrah-SMVT Superfast Express met an accident at Bahanaga Bazar railway station in Odisha's Balasore on June 2. The railways first ordered a Commissioner of Rail Safety (CRS) probe and then also ordered a CBI probe.

The CRS, earlier this week in its report had blamed the lapses at multiple levels in the Signalling and Telecom (S&T) Department of the Indian Railways. The report also highlighted the "lapses in the signalling-circuit-alteration" carried out at the north signal 'goomty' in the past and during the execution of the signalling work related to the replacement of electric lifting barrier for level crossing gate 94 at the station.

