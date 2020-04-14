Bandra Incident: Maharashtra Govt to Take Strict action Against Those Who Spread Rumours About Special Trains For Migrant Labourers Amid COVID-19 Lockdown, Says Anil Deshmukh

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo Credits: ANI)

Mumbai, April 14: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday said that investigation orders have been given against those who spread the rumours that special trains will start from today. "Strict action will be taken against those who spread rumours," the Nationalist Congress Party leader tweeted. Earlier today, hundreds of migrant workers in Bandra, Mumbai, came out on roads asking officials to let them go to their native states. Migrant Workers Protest In Bandra, Mumbai, Demand They Be Allowed To Travel To Their Native States as COVID-19 Lockdown Gets Extended, Watch Video.

The massive gathering took place near Bandra railway station and bus stand. The protest was dispersed by police after a mild baton-charge. The incident has triggered a back-and-forth between the political parties. Amit Shah Calls Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Over Bandra Incident, Says 'Such Events Weaken Fight Against Coronavirus'.

Anil Deshmukh Tweet:

ट्रेन चालू हो रहीं हैं ऐसी अफवाह किसने फैलायी इसकी तफ्तीश के मैंने आदेश दिए हैं। इस तफ्तीश में हासिल जानकारी के आधार पर इन अफवाह फैलानेवाले पर कड़ी से कड़ी कार्रवाई होगी। #ZeroToleranceForRumours — ANIL DESHMUKH (@AnilDeshmukhNCP) April 14, 2020

A case has been registered at Bandra Police station under section 143, 147, 149, 186, 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) with Section 3 of Epidemic Act against 800-1000 unidentified people in connection with the incident of gathering in Bandra.

Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray blamed Centre responsible for the episode. "The current situation at Bandra Station, now dispersed or even the rioting in Surat is a result of the Union Govt not being able to take a call on arranging a way back home for migrant labour. They don’t want food or shelter, they want to go back home," he tweeted.

Reacting to Thackeray's message, BJP leader and former MP Kirit Somaiya asked Uddhav Thackeray government to explains how migrant workers gathered near Bandra station despite prohibitory orders.

Amit Shah also dialled Uddhav Thackeray and expressed his concern over the incident. The Home Minister said that such event weakens India's fight against the novel coronavirus and administration needs to stay vigilant to avoid such incidents.