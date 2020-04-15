Bandra Incident: Mumbai Police Detains Vinay Dubey from Airoli Over Posts Inciting Migrant Labourers Against Coronavirus Lockdown

Vinay Dubey (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Mumbai, April 15: Mumbai Police has detained Vinay Dubey, who may have potentially set off stage for the Bandra episode on Tuesday by calling for an agitation against the novel coronavirus lockdown. Dubay has been accused of inciting migrant workers by running a campaign online - 'Chalo Ghar Ki Ore' (Head towards home) on Facebook and Twitter. He had also threatened a similar protest by labourers in Mumbai's Kurla area on April 18. Migrant Workers Protest In Bandra, Mumbai, Demand They Be Allowed To Travel To Their Native States as COVID-19 Lockdown Gets Extended, Watch Video.

He was arrested by Navi Mumbai Police in Airoli and was later handed over to Mumbai Police. Dubey in a video appealed to government to start train services before April 18 for labourers from states like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Jharkhand, failing which he will set off a rally to take migrant workers back to their native states. Aaditya Thackeray Urges Twitter Users to Not React to Bandra Incident in ‘Polarised, Political or Communal Way’.

ANI Tweet:

A man, Vinay Dubey has been detained by Navi Mumbai Police in Airoli for threatening a huge protest by migrant labourers in Kurla, Mumbai on 18th April. He has been handed over to Mumbai Police: Navi Mumbai Police #Maharashtra — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2020

In the clip, he repeatedly tells labourers that the only option before them is to "either die where they are currently or go home and reunite with their families."

Meanwhile, a First Information Report (FIR) has been filed against 800-1,000 people at the Bandra Police Station in connection with Bandra event. A case has been registered under section 143, 147, 149, 186 and 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 3 of the Epidemic Act.