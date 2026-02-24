Barmer Kidnapping Caught on Camera: Teen Abducted From School Gate While Appearing for Board Exam, Video Goes Viral

Barmer, February 24: In a shocking incident that has sent panic among parents and students, a Class 12 student was allegedly kidnapped and brutally assaulted in Rajasthan’s Barmer district when he went to appear for his board examination.

According to police, four men forcibly abducted the minor from outside the school premises. The accused allegedly pushed him into a Bolero vehicle and drove away. The student was later assaulted and dumped in an injured condition on the roadside.

Passersby spotted the injured teenager and immediately alerted the police. A team rushed to the spot and shifted him to a hospital for primary treatment. Doctors later referred him to the Government Medical College Hospital in Barmer, where he is currently undergoing treatment. ‘Unable to Accept Her Marriage’: Man Shoots Woman in Broad Daylight in Punjab’s Tarn Taran; Video Surfaces.

Kidnapping Caught on Camera

A disturbing video showing the student being forcibly taken away from the exam centre has surfaced on social media, triggering outrage and raising serious questions about student safety during board examinations. Lucknow Horror: Son Shoots Father Dead Over NEET Pressure, Chops Body; Hides Remains in Drum.

Class 12 Student Kidnapped From Exam Centre in Barmer

School Staff Tried to Stop Accused

Exam centre superintendent Bhanwarlal Mayla said he and several staff members had gone to the police station in the morning to collect question papers. During that time, only a woman staff member and another staffer were present on campus.

He said the staff tried to stop the miscreants but failed. By the time the rest of the staff returned, the accused had already fled with the student. The school authorities immediately informed the police.

Police Launch Manhunt

Bijrad Station House Officer Vishnaram confirmed that police reached the scene after receiving information and began collecting evidence. Authorities have formed multiple teams and launched a search operation to trace and arrest the accused.

The motive behind the kidnapping is yet to be ascertained. Police are examining the viral video and questioning locals as part of the investigation.

The incident has sparked concern among parents across Rajasthan, especially as it occurred outside an examination centre, a place considered secure for students.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 24, 2026 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).