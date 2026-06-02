Bashir Badr to Be Honoured With Literary Award by Madhya Pradesh Government

Bhopal, June 2: In a heartfelt tribute to the celebrated Urdu poet Bashir Badr, the Madhya Pradesh government has announced the establishment of a literary award in his name to preserve and promote his rich literary legacy. The announcement was made by Culture Minister Dharmendra Singh Lodhi during his visit to the poet’s residence in Bhopal’s Eidgah Colony on Tuesday. Lodhi met with Badr’s grieving family members, including his wife Rahat Badr and son Tayyab Badr, to offer condolences and discuss the poet’s invaluable contribution to Urdu literature.

“Following the demise of the celebrated poet and Padma Shri recipient, Bashir Badr, I visited his residence in Bhopal today to express my condolences, view memorabilia associated with him, and offer solace to his family members,” Lodhi wrote on his X handle. He further added, “Following discussions with the Hon’ble Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Ji, the Government of Madhya Pradesh will institute a literary honour in the name of Bashir Badr.” The proposed award aims to recognise outstanding contributions in the field of Urdu poetry and literature, keeping the poet’s legacy alive for future generations. Bashir Badr Dies: Noted Urdu Poet and Padma Shri Recipient Passes Away in Bhopal at 91 After Prolonged Illness.

During the visit, Minister Lodhi engaged in a detailed conversation with the family about Bashir Badr’s life and his extraordinary literary journey. He observed that Badr’s poetry was not limited to mere words but deeply reflected human emotions, love, compassion, and relationships. Dr Bashir Badr Dies: Renowned Urdu Poet Passes Away at 91.

Lodhi highlighted several popular couplets (ashaars) and ghazals of the late poet, noting how his works have consistently touched the hearts of millions across generations. “Bashir Badr bestowed a new identity and new heights upon Urdu poetry,” the minister said. The passing of Bashir Badr has left India’s literary world in a state of profound loss. His soulful poetry, known for its emotional depth and accessibility, continues to resonate with readers even today.

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