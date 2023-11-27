Visakhapatnam, November 27: In a tragic incident at the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park in Visakhapatnam, a 25-year-old animal keeper, B Nagesh, lost his life after being attacked by a bear on Monday morning, November 27. Nagesh, an outsourcing employee at the Vizag Zoo, was cleaning near the bear's enclosure when the attack occurred. Despite the zoo usually being closed on Mondays for maintenance, it was open to the public during the auspicious Kartika month.

According to multiple reports, the Himalayan black bear unexpectedly pounced on Nagesh, causing severe injuries to his face and other vital body parts. Zoo authorities acted swiftly to return the bear to its enclosure. Nagesh was rushed to King George Hospital in Vizag, but tragically, he succumbed to his injuries during treatment. How To Survive a Bear Attack? Guess, Standing Still Is the Most Effective Way of Preventing Bear Attack, Claims Viral Video.

Zoo curator Nandani Salaria explained that Nagesh had entered the animal night house to clean and left all the doors open, leading to the bear's attack. The 15-year-old bear, Jihwan, was coaxed back into its enclosure using honey after the incident. In response to the tragedy, the Forest Department announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for Nagesh B's family. Bear Attack in Karnataka: Farmer Killed Before Onlookers, Body Dragged Into Jungle in Belagavi.

While the zoo typically observes Mondays as a closure day, the decision to open during Kartika month for public visits on Mondays underscores the tragic timing of the incident. Authorities have initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the attack, with police registering a case. The untimely death of Nagesh has cast a sombre shadow over the usually joyous atmosphere of the zoo, prompting a reevaluation of safety protocols for both staff and visitors.

