A trained bear rescue team from Odisha's Nabrangpur displayed their expertise by successfully rescuing a bear that had accidentally fallen into an open well. Prompt action from the team ensured the safety of the distressed animal. Following the rescue, the bear was released back into its natural habitat within the Kalahandi South division, allowing it to resume its life in the wild. In the video shared by IFS Officer Susanta Nanda, the rescue team can be seen pulling the distressed Bear out of the well and later releasing him into the Kalahandi South division. Man Rescues Wolf: Lone Man Puts His Life in Danger to Save Trapped Wolf, Tense Animal Rescue Video Goes Viral.

Trained Bear Rescue Team Saves Bear Trapped in Well

Trained bear rescue team from Nabrangpur, successfully rescuing a bear that had fallen in to an open well. Subsequently released in its habitat in Kalahandi South division. Kudos to the team🙏 Time to have a strict law to prevent open wells in wildlife habitat. pic.twitter.com/ADFRiKn9T6 — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) July 7, 2023

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 07, 2023 04:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).