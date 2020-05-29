Bejan Daruwalla Dies: Political Leaders Condole Demise of Renowned Astrologer

Bejan Daruwalla

Ahmedabad, May 25: Renowned astrologer Bejan Daruwalla passed away on Friday at a private hospital in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. Last week, he was put on a ventilator at Apollo Hospital after he complained of breathing difficulty. Born in July 1931, Daruwalla's astrological predictions have been followed by thousands of people. The 88-year old succumbed to COVID-19 infection. He tested positive for COVID-19 on May 22. Bejan Daruwalla Dies at 89 After Battling Coronavirus, Gujarat CM Condoles Demise of Astrologer.

Several Twitterati and political leaders like Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Former Gujarat Congress President Arjun Modhwadia, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Dr Vallabhbhai Kathiria, and others condoled his demise.

Saddened by the demise of renowned Astrologer Shri Bejan Daruwalla. I pray for the departed soul. My condolences. Om Shanti... — Vijay Rupani (@vijayrupanibjp) May 29, 2020

Saddened to hear demise of renowned astrologer Wizard Shri Bejan Daruwalla ji @Bejan_Daruwalla due to Covid19. Unfathomable loss to the world of Indian Astrology. My condolences to his family & friends. May his divine soul find peace in Almighty's Heaven. pic.twitter.com/Gse9k67V29 — Arjun Modhwadia (@arjunmodhwadia) May 29, 2020

My deepest condolences on the sad demise of renowned Astrologer Shri Bejan Daruwalla. May god give the bereaved family strength to this loss. Om Shanti. 🙏🙏🙏 — Dr.Vallabh Kathiria (@DrKathiria) May 29, 2020

Bejan Daruwalla was an ardent follower of Lord Ganesh. The world-famous astrologer also served as professor of English in Ahmedabad.