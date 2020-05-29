Bejan Daruwalla Dies: Political Leaders Condole Demise of Renowned Astrologer
Ahmedabad, May 25: Renowned astrologer Bejan Daruwalla passed away on Friday at a private hospital in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. Last week, he was put on a ventilator at Apollo Hospital after he complained of breathing difficulty. Born in July 1931, Daruwalla's astrological predictions have been followed by thousands of people. The 88-year old succumbed to COVID-19 infection. He tested positive for COVID-19 on May 22. Bejan Daruwalla Dies at 89 After Battling Coronavirus, Gujarat CM Condoles Demise of Astrologer.

Several Twitterati and political leaders like Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Former Gujarat Congress President Arjun Modhwadia, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Dr Vallabhbhai Kathiria, and others condoled his demise.

Bejan Daruwalla was an ardent follower of Lord Ganesh. The world-famous astrologer also served as professor of English in Ahmedabad.