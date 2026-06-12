Belagavi: Ex-Soldier Survives Bike Crash, Dies in Hospital; Wife and Lover Poisoned Saline for INR 2 Crore Insurance

A chilling murder conspiracy has been unravelled in Belagavi, Karnataka, where a woman and her alleged boyfriend reportedly killed her husband, a 46-year-old ex-serviceman, while he was recovering in hospital. Suma, 40, and her lover Pundalik Dombar, 26, allegedly administered pesticide through a saline drip to eliminate Sandeep Manjaragi, driven by both their extramarital relationship and a INR 2 crore insurance payout.

The Plot

Sandeep Manjaragi, a resident of Ghodageri village in Hukkeri taluk, sustained minor injuries in a bike accident near Ghataprabha town in Gokak taluk on March 13. Though he was recovering steadily, he died on March 15 under suspicious circumstances. The accused allegedly attempted to portray his death as a consequence of the accident. Delhi Murder Case: West Bengal Couple Arrested for Murder of DU Assistant Professor Over Property Dispute; Police Say They Travelled to Commit Crime.

Pundalik had originally been Sandeep's business partner in a hotel. When the venture failed, he stayed on with the family as a driver - giving him continued and close access to Suma. The two allegedly began an affair, and with Sandeep's unexpected survival following the accident, they feared his recovery would jeopardise their relationship.

Hospital Staff Suspected

Belagavi police suspect the involvement of hospital laboratory staff, who allegedly helped the accused administer pesticide through the saline drip, leading to Sandeep's death. The duo reportedly confessed to the crime during interrogation. They have not been arrested yet. Rajasthan Woman Accused of Killing Husband, Mother-in-Law and 2 Others, Then Faking Grief To Stage Accident.

How Cops Cracked the Case

The breakthrough came after evidence of the extramarital relationship surfaced. Sustained interrogation of the suspects then exposed the alleged murder conspiracy. Aided by intelligent observation of the sequence of events, Belagavi police methodically pieced together the plot.

Following court permission, police on Thursday exhumed Sandeep's body for forensic examination, a step expected to provide critical evidence to strengthen the case.

Wider Context

The case draws parallels with another high-profile Karnataka murder - the killing of Bengaluru girl Vennela - also solved recently, both originating in March. Belagavi police's success in cracking a case that had initially left investigators stumped highlights the role of forensic intelligence and persistent interrogation in complex domestic murder cases.

Authorities are expected to make formal arrests once forensic reports are received. The case has raised serious questions about hospital security protocols and the role of medical staff in criminal conspiracies.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times of India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2026 04:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).