Bengaluru, June 25: In view of the rising coronavirus cases, some areas in Bengaluru have been sealed. Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday urged people to maintain social distancing and sanitisation if they don't want another lockdown. According to an ANI update, he said, "Today we've called a ministers and officials meeting where further handling of the situation will be discussed. In Bengaluru, we've arranged all facilities to treat COVID patients."

The total number of cases in Karnataka has increased to 10,118 and 164 people have so far died in the state. Earlier this week, Karnataka health minister B Sriramulu said the government might have to impose a lockdown in the city, after consulting experts, if the situation continues in this manner. The Minister had said if the cases continue to rise, then there can be another lockdown. India Records 418 Deaths, Highest Single-Day Spike of 16,922 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Coronavirus Tally Crosses 4.7 Lakh Mark.

Bengalurians Must Maintain Social Distancing & Sanitisation if They Don't Want Another Seal Down:

But we are also thinking about the number of cases which is increasing in Bengaluru. I urge people to maintain social distancing and sanitisation if Bengalurians don't want one more seal down: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa https://t.co/K5TXkA9UIG — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2020

On Wednesday, West Bengal government extended the lockdown till July 31 to curb the spread of coronavirus.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 25, 2020 12:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).