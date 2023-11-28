Bengaluru, November 28: Shocking details have emerged from the investigation into the child-selling racket that was busted in Bengaluru on Monday night. The probe has revealed that the gang targeted poor mothers who bore children to be sold for anywhere between Rs 8 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.

Speaking to reporters, Bengaluru Commissioner B Dayanand stated on Tuesday that according to the preliminary investigation the gang had sold 10 babies so far. "Reputed doctors from Tamil Nadu and four hospitals are involved in the scandal. The doctors implicated in the racket are yet to be arrested. Among the four hospitals involved in the racket, three have been closed down," he stated. Child Trafficking Racket Busted in West Bengal: Kolkata Police Busts Illegal Child Selling Racket Involving Around 100 Surrogate Mothers.

The sleuths of the City Central Crime Branch (CCB) had busted the racket and rescued a 20-day-old baby boy from the clutches of the gang. They had quizzed the accused out of suspicion and found that the baby boy was being sold, he explained. The accused used to transport babies in cars to avoid detection and suspicion. Commissioner Dayanand further stated that Tamil Nadu hospitals, doctors, and a woman from Bengaluru were involved in the racket. Mumbai Police Crime Branch Busts Child Trafficking Racket, 10 Accused Arrested.

Four persons, including three women in RR Nagar locality, were arrested in connection with the child selling racket. The arrested persons have been identified as Kannan Ramaswamy, Murugeshwari, Hemalatha and Sharanya, all from Tamil Nadu. RR Nagar police have registered a case and a probe is on.

