Bengaluru Dog Attack: 4-Year-Old Girl Mauled by Pack of 6 Stray Dogs in Sahakara Nagar, Suffers Severe Injuries (Watch Video)

A four-year-old girl sustained severe injuries after being attacked by a pack of six stray dogs in Bengaluru’s Sahakara Nagar on Sunday afternoon. The incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. near the indoor stadium in CQAL Layout, sparking widespread panic and outrage among local residents. The victim, identified as Sangeetha, belongs to a family of construction workers originally from Yadgir. CCTV footage of the incident captured the moment a pack of stray dogs suddenly pounced on the child while she was walking on the road.

Hearing her cries, nearby residents rushed to the spot to rescue the child and immediately transported her for medical treatment. According to local sources, the child suffered deep bite wounds across her face, hands, and legs. She is currently undergoing medical care and has received initial anti-rabies injections. Bengaluru Horror: Man Mauled by Pack of 20 Stray Dogs in Kodigehalli While on Evening Walk, Local Enraged After Officials Blame Victim.

The incident, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Bengaluru North City Corporation, has triggered significant public anger. Local residents stated that they have repeatedly raised complaints regarding the rising population of aggressive stray dogs in the locality, but civic authorities failed to provide an effective response. Bengaluru Dog Attack: Woman Receives 50 Stitches After Pet Pit Bull Mauls Her During Morning Walk in HSR Layout.

4-Year-Old Attacked by Stray Dogs in Bengaluru

A four-year-old girl was injured after being attacked by a pack of stray dogs in Bengaluru's CQAL Layout area of Sahakarnagar on Sunday evening. According to local residents, the child was mauled by multiple dogs and suffered injuries to her leg, face, and hand. Hearing her… pic.twitter.com/lua0x1RqrV — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) June 15, 2026

Following the attack, officials from the corporation's animal husbandry department inspected the site to gather information. Civic representatives have since assured the community that immediate containment measures will be implemented to address the neighborhood's public safety concerns.

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