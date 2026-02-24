Bengaluru Gang-Rape Case Sees New Twist: Accused Alleges Extortion Bid, Says ‘She Wanted Sugar Daddy’

Bengaluru, February 24: The investigation into a high-profile Bengaluru gang-rape case sees a new twist as the primary accused alleges an extortion bid was orchestrated against him just days after a Valentine's Day party. In a counter-complaint filed with the Malleshwaram police, the accused, a 35-year-old businessman named Nikhil, denied the assault allegations and claimed the 19-year-old complainant approached him at the party and said ‘she wanted a sugar daddy.’

Nikhil alleges that when he rebuffed her advances, the woman and an accomplice posing as a journalist attempted to blackmail him for iNR 15 lakh, leading to a complex legal standoff between the two parties. Valentine’s Day Horror in Bengaluru: Boyfriend, His Friend Drugged, Gang Raped Me, Says 19-Year-Old Student.

The 19-year-old psychology student, however, tells a far more harrowing story. In her FIR registered at the Amruthahalli police station, she alleges she was invited to a private villa in Jakkur for a celebration where she was forcibly drugged with a "pink pill." She claims that while she was in a semi-conscious state, she was gang-raped by Nikhil and his associate, Dixon Sando. The survivor stated she delayed reporting the crime due to extreme trauma and death threats from the men involved.

Bengaluru Police Register FIR

FIR has been lodged.. necessary legal action is being initiated. — DCP North East (@DCPNEBCP) February 23, 2026

Bengaluru Gang-Rape Case: Conflicting Timelines and FIRs

The Bengaluru police are currently navigating two contradictory First Information Reports (FIRs). While the woman’s complaint focuses on sexual assault and criminal intimidation, Nikhil’s prior complaint, filed on February 21, one day before the rape FIR, details an alleged "honey trap" operation. Instagram Friendship Turns Into Horror in Bengaluru: 19-Year-Old College Student Drugged With ‘Pink Pill’, Se*ually Assaulted at Posh Rex Villa.

Nikhil claims that an individual identifying himself as "Imran," a reporter for a regional news channel, contacted him demanding money to suppress "scandalous footage." Police are now working to verify the identity of this individual and determine if the extortion claim was a preemptive legal strike by the accused or a legitimate report of blackmail.

The ‘Pink Pill’ and Forensic Evidence

A critical component of the investigation is the survivor's claim of being drugged. She described being handed a pink-colored tablet that caused immediate dizziness and memory loss. Forensic teams have visited the Jakkur villa to collect samples and are currently analyzing the victim's medical reports from a check-up conducted on February 17.

Investigators are also reviewing CCTV video from the villa to establish the exact timeline of the party. The footage is expected to show the physical condition of the student when she arrived and departed, which will be vital in corroborating either the survivor’s account of being drugged or the accused's claim of consensual interaction.

New Twist in Bengaluru Gang-Rape Case: The ‘Sugar Baby’ Allegation

In his statement to the police, Nikhil alleged that the student described herself as a "sugar baby" looking for financial support. He claimed that social media messages and Instagram interactions would prove that the encounter was not as described in her complaint.

However, women’s rights advocates have cautioned against "victim shaming" tactics, noting that an individual's social media presence or lifestyle choices do not negate allegations of non-consensual sexual acts or drugging. The police have stated that both cases, the gang rape and the extortion, will be investigated independently and thoroughly.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 24, 2026 07:16 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).