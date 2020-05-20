Bengaluru Had a Deja Vu? A Similar Mysterious Loud Sound Was Heard in The City 2 Years Ago in August 2018

Bengaluru City (Photo Credits: IANS)

Bengaluru, May 20: There was a panic among the residents of Bengaluru after they heard a loud noise on Wednesday afternoon. Several Bengalureans took to Twitter to compare the thunderous noise with an earthquake or a blast. Some residents even claimed that they felt their homes shaking and windows rattling as if it is going to break. Other Twitteratis insisted that the sound was of Mirage 2000 flying over the city. Loud Booming Sound Heard in Bengaluru; Probe On to Find Out Source of Noise as People Take to Twitter Wondering if it Was Earthquake or a Blast.

The strange sound was heard across the International airport, MG road, Kalyan Nagar, Marathahalli, Sarjapur, Whitefield, Electronic city to Hebbagodi. The Air Force Control Room (AFCR) has been asked to check if the noise was from a flight or supersonic boom. Check Funny Memes and Jokes on Bangalore's Mysterious Loud Noise.

However, today's incident seems like Deja vu of a similar mysterious sound which was heard in Bengaluru in August two years back. Many Bengalureans on August 16, 2018, claimed to have heard a loud noise and felt tumours. KSNDMC had ruled out an earthquake in the region. Bengaluru Loud Sound: Was it Sonic Boom? Here's What The Term Means.

That time too, the residents took to social media and attributed the event to everything, from sonic boom by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited’s Tejas Light Combat Aircraft to drilling by Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited. Some had even blamed the lunar eclipse for the occurrence.