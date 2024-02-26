Bengaluru Horror: Missing 20-Year-Old BTech Student's Body Found Partially Burnt Near Anekal, Police Suspect Foul Play

A 20-year-old BTech student from Alliance University, identified as Harshit Kotnala, was found dead under mysterious circumstances near Anekal, Bengaluru.

News Team Latestly| Feb 26, 2024 06:23 PM IST
A+
A-
Bengaluru Horror: Missing 20-Year-Old BTech Student's Body Found Partially Burnt Near Anekal, Police Suspect Foul Play
Representative Image (Photo Credit- PTI)

Bengaluru, February 26: A 20-year-old BTech student from Alliance University, identified as Harshit Kotnala, was found dead under mysterious circumstances near Anekal, Bengaluru. His partially burnt body was discovered in a eucalyptus grove near Telagarahalli village on Sunday morning, February 25. Kotnala, a native of Haldwani in Uttarakhand, had been missing since February 21, intensifying concerns about his whereabouts.

As per a report by the Times of India, investigations into the distressing incident revealed that Kotnala, a first-year computer science student, had left his hostel in Ulimaranapalli, Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri district, adjacent to Anekal, on the morning of his disappearance. Despite informing the hostel administration that he was heading to college, he never arrived at his destination. Bengaluru Horror: Man Chased, Crushed to Death by SUV After on Busy Road in Pulikeshi Nagar; Distubing Video Surfaces.

The college management filed a missing person's report on February 23, two days after his disappearance, following initial reluctance from authorities at Anekal police station. Kotnala's absence from classes and failure to return to the hostel raised alarms, prompting a search operation. According to a report by the Deccan Herald, his body was discovered nearly four days later, indicating foul play. Goa Horror: Bengaluru AI Startup CEO Suchana Seth Kills Minor Son in Candolim, Travels Back to Karnataka With Body in Bag; Arrested.

Authorities found vital clues near the scene of the crime, including a backpack and a mobile phone belonging to the victim. Additionally, beer bottles and snack packets found at the site suggested the possibility of a prior gathering before the fatal incident occurred. Forensic teams collected evidence, including the victim's DNA samples and viscera, to facilitate further analysis. As investigations continue, special teams have been deployed to probe the circumstances surrounding Kotnala's death.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 26, 2024 06:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Delhi Water Bills Row: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Says, ‘You Don’t Have To Pay The Inflated Bills, Your Son Is Standing With You’
Close
Search

Bengaluru Horror: Missing 20-Year-Old BTech Student's Body Found Partially Burnt Near Anekal, Police Suspect Foul Play

A 20-year-old BTech student from Alliance University, identified as Harshit Kotnala, was found dead under mysterious circumstances near Anekal, Bengaluru.

News Team Latestly| Feb 26, 2024 06:23 PM IST
A+
A-
Bengaluru Horror: Missing 20-Year-Old BTech Student's Body Found Partially Burnt Near Anekal, Police Suspect Foul Play
Representative Image (Photo Credit- PTI)

Bengaluru, February 26: A 20-year-old BTech student from Alliance University, identified as Harshit Kotnala, was found dead under mysterious circumstances near Anekal, Bengaluru. His partially burnt body was discovered in a eucalyptus grove near Telagarahalli village on Sunday morning, February 25. Kotnala, a native of Haldwani in Uttarakhand, had been missing since February 21, intensifying concerns about his whereabouts.

As per a report by the Times of India, investigations into the distressing incident revealed that Kotnala, a first-year computer science student, had left his hostel in Ulimaranapalli, Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri district, adjacent to Anekal, on the morning of his disappearance. Despite informing the hostel administration that he was heading to college, he never arrived at his destination. Bengaluru Horror: Man Chased, Crushed to Death by SUV After on Busy Road in Pulikeshi Nagar; Distubing Video Surfaces.

The college management filed a missing person's report on February 23, two days after his disappearance, following initial reluctance from authorities at Anekal police station. Kotnala's absence from classes and failure to return to the hostel raised alarms, prompting a search operation. According to a report by the Deccan Herald, his body was discovered nearly four days later, indicating foul play. Goa Horror: Bengaluru AI Startup CEO Suchana Seth Kills Minor Son in Candolim, Travels Back to Karnataka With Body in Bag; Arrested.

Authorities found vital clues near the scene of the crime, including a backpack and a mobile phone belonging to the victim. Additionally, beer bottles and snack packets found at the site suggested the possibility of a prior gathering before the fatal incident occurred. Forensic teams collected evidence, including the victim's DNA samples and viscera, to facilitate further analysis. As investigations continue, special teams have been deployed to probe the circumstances surrounding Kotnala's death.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 26, 2024 06:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Alliance University Anekal Bengaluru Bengaluru Horror BTech Student Karnataka murder partially burnt body
You might also like
Union Home Minister Amit Shah Addresses Public Rally in Gujarat’s Silvassa: Live Breaking News Headlines & Updates, February 26, 2024
News

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Addresses Public Rally in Gujarat’s Silvassa: Live Breaking News Headlines & Updates, February 26, 2024
Monkey Fever in Karnataka: Kyasanur Forest Disease Claims One More Life in State, Takes Death Toll to Four Since January
News

Monkey Fever in Karnataka: Kyasanur Forest Disease Claims One More Life in State, Takes Death Toll to Four Since January
Tags:
Alliance University Anekal Bengaluru Bengaluru Horror BTech Student Karnataka murder partially burnt body
You might also like
Union Home Minister Amit Shah Addresses Public Rally in Gujarat’s Silvassa: Live Breaking News Headlines & Updates, February 26, 2024
News

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Addresses Public Rally in Gujarat’s Silvassa: Live Breaking News Headlines & Updates, February 26, 2024
Monkey Fever in Karnataka: Kyasanur Forest Disease Claims One More Life in State, Takes Death Toll to Four Since January
News

Monkey Fever in Karnataka: Kyasanur Forest Disease Claims One More Life in State, Takes Death Toll to Four Since January
ISL 2023–24 Points Table Updated Live: Kerala Blasters Move to Fourth Spot After Victory over FC Goa, Odisha FC Remain on Top
Football

ISL 2023–24 Points Table Updated Live: Kerala Blasters Move to Fourth Spot After Victory over FC Goa, Odisha FC Remain on Top
Bengaluru Viral Video: Farmer in Tattered Clothes Not Allowed To Board Metro, BMRCL Suspends Officer (Watch Video)
News

Bengaluru Viral Video: Farmer in Tattered Clothes Not Allowed To Board Metro, BMRCL Suspends Officer (Watch Video)
Google Trends Google Trends
Pankaj Udhas
200K+ searches
Inter Miami
100K+ searches
LA Galaxy vs Inter Miami
50K+ searches
Real Madrid vs Sevilla
50K+ searches
Amelia Kerr
20K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Google Trends Google Trends
Pankaj Udhas
200K+ searches
Inter Miami
100K+ searches
LA Galaxy vs Inter Miami
50K+ searches
Real Madrid vs Sevilla
50K+ searches
Amelia Kerr
20K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma