Bengaluru Horror: Missing 20-Year-Old BTech Student's Body Found Partially Burnt Near Anekal, Police Suspect Foul Play

Bengaluru, February 26: A 20-year-old BTech student from Alliance University, identified as Harshit Kotnala, was found dead under mysterious circumstances near Anekal, Bengaluru. His partially burnt body was discovered in a eucalyptus grove near Telagarahalli village on Sunday morning, February 25. Kotnala, a native of Haldwani in Uttarakhand, had been missing since February 21, intensifying concerns about his whereabouts.

As per a report by the Times of India, investigations into the distressing incident revealed that Kotnala, a first-year computer science student, had left his hostel in Ulimaranapalli, Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri district, adjacent to Anekal, on the morning of his disappearance. Despite informing the hostel administration that he was heading to college, he never arrived at his destination. Bengaluru Horror: Man Chased, Crushed to Death by SUV After on Busy Road in Pulikeshi Nagar; Distubing Video Surfaces.

The college management filed a missing person's report on February 23, two days after his disappearance, following initial reluctance from authorities at Anekal police station. Kotnala's absence from classes and failure to return to the hostel raised alarms, prompting a search operation. According to a report by the Deccan Herald, his body was discovered nearly four days later, indicating foul play. Goa Horror: Bengaluru AI Startup CEO Suchana Seth Kills Minor Son in Candolim, Travels Back to Karnataka With Body in Bag; Arrested.

Authorities found vital clues near the scene of the crime, including a backpack and a mobile phone belonging to the victim. Additionally, beer bottles and snack packets found at the site suggested the possibility of a prior gathering before the fatal incident occurred. Forensic teams collected evidence, including the victim's DNA samples and viscera, to facilitate further analysis. As investigations continue, special teams have been deployed to probe the circumstances surrounding Kotnala's death.

