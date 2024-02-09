Bengaluru, February 9: A fast-track court in Karnataka's Bengaluru recently found a 50-year-old man guilty of sexually assaulting a minor girl in the city. The fast-track court for cases registered under the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act 2012 sentenced the accused to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually abusing the victim in north Bengaluru in May 2022.

Besides awarding the sentence, the fast-track court also imposed a fine of Rs 2.5 lakh on the accused. According to a report in the Times of India, the accused, identified as Ramlakhan Yadav, was working as an assistant at a welding shop when he sexually assaulted the shop owner's daughter. Bengaluru Shocker: Man Kills Friend for Helping Wife To Elope, Arrested.

On May 9, Yadav took the six-year-old girl to his sister's house, where he sexually assaulted her after locking her inside the house. The incident came to light after the girl raised an alarm and was let off by Yadav. By the time she came out of the house, the neighbours had gathered hearing her screams. Some women took the minor girl home while the men caught Yadav.

They called the police, who immediately reached the spot and took Yadav in their custody. During the trial, the fast-track court found Yadav guilty and awarded him the sentence. P Krishnaven, public prosecutor, said that Yadav has been in judicial custody at Bengaluru Central Prison since he was arrested. Bengaluru Shocker: Delivery Boy Arrested for Indulging in Indecent Act With Woman Over Bet.

In a separate incident, two businessmen from Bengaluru were stabbed to death on Wednesday night, February 6, at Kumbarpet locality. The accused, identified as Bhadra, a native of Bengaluru, surrendered before the police after committing the crime. The deceased have been identified as 55-year-old Suresh and 68-year-old Mahendra.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 09, 2024 08:51 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).