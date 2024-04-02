Bengaluru, April 2: The Bengaluru police recently arrested a man for allegedly raping a banker from the city on false pretext of marriage. Police officials said that the accused lured the banker on the promise of marriage, took her to a hotel and raped her. The accused is a native of Karnataka. After raping the woman, the accused fled to Dubai. However, he ran out of luck as the police arrested him last week.

According to a report in the Times of India, the accused has been identified as Gururaj Wheeler. The police arrested Wheeler after he landed at the Bengaluru airport. The city police had issued a Lookout Circular (LOC) against the accused. An officer said that the victim met the accused in April last year. Bengaluru Shocker: Spa Employee Stabbed to Death by Male Friend in Jayanagar Due to Nature of Her Job; Accused Arrested.

On the pretext of buying a credit card, the accused initiated contact and soon the two started chatting with each other. During their conversation, the accused told the woman that he was considering marrying her. In May 2023, Wheeler asked the woman to meet him in Kalanagar. He took the woman to a hotel where he allegedly forced himself upon her.

Back then, the woman did not complain as she thought he would marry her. However, after going back to Dubai, the accused stopped taking her calls. In her complaint, the woman also said that the accused had stopped replying to her messages and eventually blocked her. When the victim confronted him, he told her that he was married. Bengaluru Shocker: 18-Year-Old Assaulted With Cricket Bat After Objecting to Body Shaming in T Dasarahalli, Three Arrested.

The accused even threatened to defame the victim if she continued to contact him. Post this, the woman approached the police in November and lodged a complaint against the accused. However, by then, the accused had left the country for a job.

