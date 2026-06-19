Bengaluru Mobile Snatcher, Revealed To Be a Cardiac Patient, Dies After Bystander Knocks Down Scooter With Sack; Video Surfaces

A mobile phone snatching incident in Bengaluru's central business district took an unexpected turn when an 18-year-old suspect collapsed and died shortly after fleeing the crime scene. The incident occurred around 5:30 PM on June 16 near 14th Cross in Cubbonpete, close to Majestic. While one suspect died at the spot, his 23-year-old accomplice was arrested by law enforcement.

The victim of the theft, advocate Basavaraju M from Nagashettihalli, was using his phone to locate a delivery address when two men on a scooter approached from behind, grabbed the device, and attempted a rapid getaway. Bengaluru Jail Viral Video: 3 Prison Staff Suspended After Prisoners Caught Using Mobile Phones, Discussing RCB.

Phone Snatching Caught on Camera in Bengaluru

Pedestrian Intervention and Foot Chase in Bengaluru

Basavaraju immediately pursued the fleeing two-wheeler while raising an alarm to alert bystanders. Hearing the commotion, a quick-thinking pedestrian intervened by hurling a heavy sack directly into the path of the oncoming scooter. The impact caused the riders to lose balance and crash onto the pavement, at which point the stolen mobile phone slipped from their hands. Abandoning their damaged two-wheeler, both suspects attempted to evade the gathering crowd on foot. After running approximately 250 meters from the initial crash site, one of the fleeing suspects, identified as Junaid, suddenly collapsed next to a parked motorcycle and died instantly.

Pre-existing Medical Condition and Police Arrest

Local authorities arriving at the scene apprehended Junaid's associate, 23-year-old Arbaz. During the subsequent preliminary inquiry, Junaid’s parents informed investigators that the teenager was a chronic cardiac patient who had previously undergone surgery to place a medical stent in his coronary artery. The sudden physical exertion and panic from the chase are suspected to have triggered a fatal cardiac event. Phone Snatching Caught on Camera in Bengaluru: Delivery Boy Falls After Bike-Borne Men Snatch His Phone in HSR Layout, Police Respond After Video Surfaces.

Separate Legal Cases Registered

Following Basavaraju’s formal complaint, the police registered a case under Section 304 (snatching) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Concurrently, due to the fatality on the street, the Ulsoor Gate police station registered a separate case of unnatural death to investigate the exact medical cause behind the teenager's collapse. A background check by local police revealed contrasting histories for the duo; Junaid had no prior criminal record, whereas Arbaz was identified by investigators as a habitual offender with a history of vehicle theft and mobile phone snatching in the city.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2026 11:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).