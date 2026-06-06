Bengaluru: Police Register Murder Case Against Mother and Live-in Partner in Death of Five-Year-Old Girl; Partner Arrested

Authorities in Bengaluru have registered a murder case against a woman and her alleged live-in partner in connection with the death of her five-year-old daughter, Vennila, which occurred on March 25. The case was initiated following a formal complaint lodged by the girl’s father, Praveen Basappa, who alleges that the child was assaulted and suffocated.

Investigation into Mysterious Circumstances

Vennila was found dead at a villa in the Seegehalli area, situated under the jurisdiction of the Kadugodi police station. According to the father’s complaint, he was informed of the death by the mother’s brother, but the mother, Priyanka P., reportedly provided inconsistent explanations regarding the circumstances, citing varying accounts about the child’s meals and whereabouts on the night of the incident.

The father became suspicious after reviewing the post-mortem report and consulting with a paediatric specialist, who suggested that the child’s death warranted further investigation. Mr Basappa alleged that the mother and her partner, Mohan J. Mahaningappa, viewed the child as an obstacle to their plans to start a new life and have a child through IVF, leading to the accusation of murder and destruction of evidence.

Police Action and Current Status

Police sources have confirmed that Mohan J. Mahaningappa has been arrested in connection with the investigation. Efforts are currently underway to locate Priyanka P., who is reportedly absconding. Investigators are awaiting findings from a forensic science laboratory and expert opinions to proceed further with the case.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 06, 2026 08:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).