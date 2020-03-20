Bengaluru Pubs, Restaurants to Remain Closed Till March 31 Due to Coronavirus Outbreak in Karnataka

Coronavirus (Photo Credits: PTI)

Bengaluru, March 20: To prevent the spread of coronavirus, Karnataka government on Friday ordered the closure of pubs and bars in Bengaluru till March 31. Kitchens of restaurants within Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will remain open, but only takeaways will be available, reported India Today. In the southern state, 13 cases have been reported so far. Nagpur Liquor Shops, Restaurants, Paan Shops Shut as Four COVID-19 Cases Confirmed in District.

Meanwhile, metro services will also remain closed in Bengaluru on March 22 in the wake of “Janata Curfew” which was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address to the nation on Thursday. As announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a "Janata curfew" will be observed from 7 am to 9 pm on Sunday, March 22. During the period, people have been asked to stay indoors. Delhi Metro Services to Remain Suspended During 'Janata Curfew' on March 22 Amid Coronavirus Outbreak.

Earlier in the day, the District Magistrate of Maharashtra’s Pune district also ordered a complete shutdown of liquor shops and clubs to avoid the spread of the deadly virus. The liquors shops will remain close until March 31. The district administration will then review the situation and will decide on extending the ban. Catch Live Updates of Coronavirus Pandemic In India and Other Parts of the World.

Meanwhile, close to 240 positive COVID-19 cases have been reported in India. Four people also lost their lives due to the deadly virus. Globally, more than 10,000 deaths were reported so far. Italy is the worst-hit country, as around 4,000 people reported dead due to COVID-19.