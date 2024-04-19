Bengaluru, April 19: The Bengaluru police recently arrested a 37-year-old security guard for allegedly downloading and sharing child pornography on his mobile phone. The accused has been identified as Noor Islam Choudhary. Police officials said Noor is from Assam and works with a private firm on Haines Road in east Bengaluru.

The accused has been arrested on charges of downloading child pornography. According to a report in the Times of India, Noor was traced and arrested based on a complaint filed by the CID. Cops said that internet service providers tipped off officials of the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children (NCME) about Noor downloading child pornography. Bengaluru Shocker: Man Stabs Ex-Girlfriend to Death, Killed Minutes Later by Victim’s Mother.

It must be noted that the Home Ministry has made it mandatory for internet service providers to alert NCME about anyone downloading and sharing child pornography. After receiving the tip-off about Noor, the NCME shared the accused's details along with his IP address with the CID.

"A bachelor, Choudhary, had downloaded many such videos and pictures and shared some of them," a police officer said. During the probe, the police found that Choudhary was working and staying on Haines Road. However, he returned to Assam last month. Bengaluru Shocker: Woman Smothers Her Two Children To Death in Karnataka, Arrested.

After narrowing him down as the suspect, a police team visited Assam and arrested him. In a separate incident, two rowdy-sheeters were sentenced to life imprisonment for killing a 28-year-old techie in the city. The deceased man had refused to cede their extortion demand of Rs 2,000 near Chocolate Factory on Tavarekere Main Road in 2017.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 19, 2024 04:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).