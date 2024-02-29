Bengaluru, February 29: In a shocking incident in Bengaluru, a third-year BTech Computer Science student, Jaswanth Reddy, confessed to murdering his aunt, Sukanya D, 37, after she went missing from her apartment complex on February 12. Jaswanth, a resident of Vijayawada, was arrested on Tuesday, February 27, for allegedly strangling Sukanya and setting her body on fire near S Bingpura. Despite the police's efforts, only skeletal remains and burnt flesh were recovered from the scene.

According to a Times of India report, Sukanya's husband, D Narasimha Reddy, filed a missing person complaint on February 13, prompting an investigation into her disappearance. Police discovered that Sukanya had received multiple calls from Jaswanth on the day she went missing, and their tower locations matched near KR Puram. Summoned to Bengaluru for questioning, Jaswanth initially denied involvement but confessed after being confronted with call records and tower location details. Bengaluru Shocker: Retired Officer Seeking Sexual Favours Mistakes Transperson To Be Woman, Gets Robbed After Agreeing on Sex-for-Money Deal.

According to Jaswanth's confession, he had come to Bengaluru with the intention of robbing Sukanya of her gold ornaments. He picked her up from her workplace, stopped the car in an isolated place, and demanded money to clear his debts. Sukanya, however, claimed she had no money, leading to an altercation. Jaswanth then strangled her and disposed of her body in S Bingipura village, stealing her gold chain weighing 25 grams. Bengaluru Shocker: Woman Kills Mother, Brings Her Dead Body to Police Station in Suitcase; Know Why.

In a disturbing turn of events, Jaswanth proceeded to purchase petrol in Hosur, returned to the body, and set it on fire. He confessed to hoping that Sukanya, whom he was close to, would assist him due to their relationship. After selling Sukanya's gold chain for Rs 95,000 and paying off his debt, Jaswanth went on a trip to Goa with his friends, indulging in parties before returning to attend college classes.

