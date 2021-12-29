Bengaluru, December 29: In a horrific incident reported from Karnataka capital Bengaluru, a 42-year-old woman was hacked to death in front of her son while she was returning home after casting her vote in gram panchayat elections. Maharashtra: 46-Year-Old Man Kills Wife Suspecting Her Fidelity in Bhiwandi, Attempts Committing Suicide; Held

The 42-year-old woman has been identified as Archana Reddy, and is a resident of Bellandur. The police suspect that the woman was allegedly murdered by her ex-husband Naveen and his accomplices on Monday night. No arrests have been made so far.

According to a report in The Indian Express, Archana, had gone to cast her vote in Anekal local bodies polls when she was attacked. Police now suspect the involvement of Naveen and his friend in Archana's murder.

According to police sources, the incident took place around 10:30 pm when Archana, who got divorced with Naveen around five to six years back, was traveling back home in a car.

The sources added, the couple had been fighting for some time over a land dispute and a case related to it was registered in Jigani police station. A police officer said Archana had a house in Jigani.

After her divorce, the woman was living with her son in Bellandur. Police said Archan went to cast her vote in Anekal panchayat election and her former husband came to know about it.

Archana was allegedly attacked by Naveen and his friend Santosh by knives and machete when her car stopped at Hosa Road signal. Her son and the driver managed to escape the attack.

The woman was immediately taken to a hospital where she was declared brought dead.

