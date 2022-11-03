Bengaluru, November 3: In a shocking incident, four miscreants have been booked by Mahalakshmi Layout police after they allegedly chopped off the left hand and right thumb of a 21-year-old youth in west Bengaluru after he took objection to some youths throwing a tissue paper on his table in a bar past October 29 midnight.

According to a report in TOI, the fight happened after the injured, Prajwal, a resident of Moodalapalya, had visited Kadamba bar in Laggere with his friends Megharaj, Yogesh and Koushik on the night of October 29. Hyderabad Shocker: Woman Suffers 'Beauty Parlour Stroke' While Getting Hair Washed in Salon Before Haircut; Know All About It

Another group of youths was partying at the next table. One of them threw a tissue paper on the table where Prajwal and his friends were partying around 11.30pm. They questioned the youths and both sides traded words. Others in the bar intervened and both the parties left. Kanpur Shocker: Class 12 Student Strangled to Death With School Tie; Six Suspects Apprehended

After leaving the bar, Prajwal and his friends decided to go for dinner and stopped their bikes at Pipeline park in Kurubarahalli near Mahalakshmi Layout. They were smoking there around 1.30am when the four youths who had clashed with them at the bar arrived in a car. One of the youths got down and pulled out a machete even as the other three goaded him into attacking Prajwal and his friends.

The accused swung his machete at Prajwal's head, but the latter raised his arms to fob off the attack. Prajwal's left hand was severed at the wrist and the right thumb was also cut off. The gang fled the spot and Prajwal's friends rushed him to Victoria Hospital.

When Prajwal's mother Sudha came to know about the attack on her son in the morning, she rushed to the hospital and later to the crime scene. She then filed a complaint with Mahalakshmi Layout police, naming Harish and Ajith of Kurubarahalli as suspects.

Police have picked up Harish for investigation on Wednesday, and said they would arrest him and his associates soon. Prajwal's severed hand and thumb were missing from the scene of crime and police suspect stray dogs might have eaten them.

