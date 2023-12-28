Bengaluru, December 28: Taking advantage of moving rush, a man groped a female teacher as she was deboarding the metro at the Majestic station in Bengaluru. The accused identified as a 26-year-old Manoj, a TV technician has been arrested by police. Following the incident, Metro officials have deployed home guards on moving trains but police say even they are helpless in crowded situations.

According to Times of India Report, the incident took place on Monday, December 25 when the woman was on her way to meet her friends in Whitefield area. In her written complaint the 24-year-old school teacher stated she noticed a man with injuries and in inebriated condition after she boarded the train at 6:45 pm. The man had occupied the seat where she was standing. At Majestic Station when she was exiting the train, the accused taking advantage of the hustle groped the woman from behind and sexually harassed her. Subsequently, she alerted the security staff of the incident and the accused was detained. Bengaluru Shocker: Students Forced to Clean Toilets at Government School, Teacher Suspended After Video Goes Viral.

After verifying the CCTV footage installed in the train, the police saw Manoj standing behind the woman while deboarding the train. He was arrested by police and produced before court. Manoj told police that he got drunk after finishing work and availed the train. The family members of Manoj told police that he is alcoholic and had been earlier admitted to rehabilitation centre. Bengaluru Shocker: Techie Complains of Gang Rape After Going to Pub but Waking Up at Stranger’s House in Koramangala area.

Manoj was granted bail the following day of his arrest. In a similar incident, a college girl was groped in a overcrowded Nammo Train in Bengaluru while the rest of the passengers remained a mute spectator. Her friend shared the incident on Reddit social news after which it went viral. The friend said that the victim was traumatized after the incident and he felt helpless.