Shivamogga, February 8: The Bagalagunte police have arrested two men for allegedly murdering their friend who had helped another friend run away with one of the accused’s wife. The arrested are Kiran (22), a fruit vendor, and Akshay (21), an autorickshaw driver, both residents of Bagalagunte. They are accused of killing Hemanth, 22, a waiter from Kengeri, on Sunday night.

According to the report published by News9Live, Hemanth was a friend of both Kiran and Akshay and used to visit them frequently. He also knew Mariswamy, another waiter who worked with him at a hotel in Kengeri. Mariswamy had developed a relationship with Kiran’s wife over the past two months and had decided to elope with her. Bengaluru Shocker: Man Gets 10 Stitches on Hand After Drunk Students Bite, Assault Him for Asking Not to Play Loud Music.

Man Helps Friend's Wife Elope With Another Man

Hemanth had helped Mariswamy by lending him some money and arranging a vehicle for him to take Kiran’s wife to Nelamangala, where they planned to get married. However, Kiran came to know about his wife’s elopement and Hemanth’s role in it.

Man Killed for Helping Friend's Wife Elope

Enraged by this, Kiran and Akshay invited Hemanth to a party at Kiran’s house on Sunday night. There, they confronted him about the elopement and asked him to reveal Mariswamy’s whereabouts. Hemanth denied any knowledge of the matter and tried to defend himself. This led to a heated argument between the three, which turned violent when Kiran hit Hemanth with an iron rod on his head. Bengaluru Shocker: Gang Kidnaps Friend, Murders Him After Collecting Rs 5 Lakh Ransom; Four Arrested.

Hemanth sustained severe injuries and was rushed to Victoria Hospital, where he succumbed to his wounds. The police were informed by the hospital authorities and they arrested Kiran and Akshay based on their confession. They have been booked for murder and are being interrogated to trace Mariswamy and Kiran’s wife.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 08, 2024 06:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).