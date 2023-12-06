Bengaluru, December 6: A retired gazetted officer from Surat was allegedly duped and robbed in Bengaluru by a transperson whom he had mistaken to be a woman. The 61-year-old man who was on a trip to Bengaluru had reportedly sought sexual favours from the stranger. However, things turned drastic when the man realised the stranger was a transperson after he entered her room.

According to a report in the Times of India, an argument occurred between the retired officer and the stranger when the transperson and her roommate allegedly threatened him. The duo even extorted money money, both in Indian rupees and Thai baht, from him. The incident came to light after the victim filed a complaint against the duo with Cubbon Park police. Following this, the cops launched a manhunt for the accused. Bengaluru Shocker: Woman Harassed, Chased by Three Men For One Kilometre in Sarjapur; Husband Narrates Ordeal.

In his complaint, the victim told cops that he came to Bengaluru for a trip, and on November 29, he visited Church Street to buy a bag. Over there, he met a woman, and after a few minutes, the two agreed on a sex-for-money deal. Post this, the woman took the retired officer to a room in Indiranagar. Upon reaching there, the victim said he found another woman in the room.

After some time, he learned that the duo were transpersons. Following this, an argument broke out between the victim and the woman who brought him there. This enraged the duo, who threatened the victim with dire consequences and went on to rob him of Rs 10,000 and 4,000 baht (about Rs 9,500). The duo even snatched his mobile phone and forced him to reveal his digital payment app password. Bengaluru Shocker: Woman Finds Over 13,000 Nude Photos of Herself, Other Women on Boyfriend’s Phone; Accused Held.

They transferred Rs 30,000 to themselves from his account. Revealing his ordeal, the victim stated that the duo pushed him out of the room and warned him against reporting the incident. The next day, he approached cops and lodged a complaint against them. An officer said that they weren't sure if the complainant genuinely didn't know whether the stranger he went with was a transperson.

