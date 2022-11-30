Mumbai, November 30: A surprise exercise check conducted at a school in Karnataka's Bengaluru led to shocking revelations. As per reports, a surprise check on use of mobile phones in classroom led school authorities to recover condoms, oral contraceptives, lighters, cigarettes, and whiteners among other items from students of Class 8, 9 and 10.

According to reports, schools in Karnataka have started surprise checks in order to curb the use of using cell phones in classrooms. Reportedly, the Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka (KAMS) directed all schools to check students bag, however, the outcome has surprised many. Bengaluru Shocker: Class 10 Student Ends Life After Being Scolded by Teacher for Copying in Class Test; Suicide Note Says 'Mom, I Am Sorry'.

Schools Advise Counselling for Students

After the incident came to light, some school even held special parent-teacher meetings. Speaking to the Deccan Herald, the principal of a school in Nagarabhavi said, "Parents were equally shocked and told us about sudden behavioural changes in children. Instead of suspending students, schools have now suggested counselling for all students.

As per reports, the school have asked parents to take their children for counselling and has vene granted a leaved of 10 days for the same. Another principal said that during the surprise check they found a condom in the bag of a Class 10 girl student. "When questioned, she blamed her classmates or those at the private tuition that she goes to." Bengaluru Shocker: Woman Jumps to Death After Husband Sends Divorce Notice, Alleges Mental Abuse and Torture in 'Suicide Note'.

Surprise Check Due to Students Bullying Nature

D Shashi Kumar, KAMS general secretary said that more than 80 percent of schools held surprise checks. "There were oral contraceptives (i-Pill) in one student's bag. Also, there was alcohol in water bottles," he added. After the incident came to light experts have stressed the need for parental supervision on the students.

"We are struggling to overcome this shock. Students were found to be harassing teachers and classmates, using foul language, bullying and making bad gestures. Such behaviour is seen even in Class 5 children," Kumar said.

