Bengaluru, June 23: In a shocking incident, a 49-year-old man murdered his wife and tried to kill his 14-year-old daughter over a financial issue in their rented house in Mathikere, near Yeshwantpur in North Bengaluru, early on Wednesday. Though the accused wanted to kill himself after his wife and daughter, he changed his mind and surrendered before the police.

According to Indian Express, the deceased has been identified as Anusuya, 42, her daughter as Sahana, studying in class 9. She is being treated at a hospital and is out of danger. The accused is identified as Dhanendra, 49. The family is from Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh and has been staying in the city for many years. The couple got married 15 years ago. Mumbai Shocker: 34-Year-Old Man Throws Chemical on Estranged Wife, Son Over Alleged Illicit Affair; Arrested

Police said Dhanendra and Anusuya, both tailors, were running a shop near their house. Dhanendra had taken a loan of around Rs 2.5 lakh from different people.

Anusuya objected to him not clearing the loans and often got into arguments with him over it. She would argue with him over keeping money for their daughter's future. Meghalaya Shocker: Prisoner Serving Life Imprisonment for Murder Escapes From Jail in Jaintia Hills

Police said on Wednesday, at around 4 am, an argument broke out between Danendra, who was in an intoxicated state. When the argument escalated, Danendra, in a fit of rage, stabbed Anasooya while his daughter was sleeping next to her. Danendra also allegedly stabbed his daughter and assumed she had died.

Later, Danendra spent at least two hours in the house. In the meantime, his daughter reportedly gained consciousness and approached him, said police.

Seeing his daughter, he broke down and called the police helpline number. However before the police arrived, Danendra attempted suicide but failed, police added.

Danendra confessed to the police that he used two different knives to stab his wife and his daughter. The Yeshwantpur Police have booked Danendra in a case of murder and attempt to murder.

