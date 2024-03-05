Bengaluru, March 5: In their home in the tech corridor of Bengaluru city, a woman stabbed her husband while he was asleep out of frustration over not receiving a wedding anniversary present. The Bellandur police station has received a report of an attempted murder. The 37-year-old victim works for a private company. His 35-year-old wife informed the police that on February 27, around 1:30 am in the morning, she stabbed him in the hand with a kitchen knife while he was asleep.

The victim was so shocked that he shoved her aside before she could hurt him any further. Bengaluru Shocker: Wife Stabs Husband to Death After Quarrel Over Her Suspected Affair; Arrested.

Later, he visited a private hospital to receive treatment for his hand injuries with the assistance of neighbours. Doctors issued a medico-legal case report to police since the patient had been stabbed.

On March 1, the accused was questioned and the complaint was filed against her. We have allowed the couple time to talk about the subject and get back to us because it is a family concern, an official familiar with the matter told TOI. Patna Shocker! Woman Stabs Husband's Private Parts Two Days After Marriage in a Fit of Rage, Arrested.

Investigating further, we discovered that Kiran's grandfather's passing prevented him from buying her a present the day before their wedding anniversary. It was the first time he had not given her a present, which worried her. According to the husband, he urged his wife to go to counselling since she was upset about certain personal matters, the police said.

