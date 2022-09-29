Bengaluru, September 29: In a tragic incident, a newlywed woman who was upset on learning that she was her husband's second wife, allegedly died by suicide at Kaveri Layout in Marathahalli on Tuesday. The 24-year-old woman, identified as Gouthami, hanged herself from the ceiling of her rental house between midnight and 4am.

Gouthami’s father A Babu filed a complaint against her husband Reddy Prasad and his first wife Ayusha Banu, reported TOI.

Babu in his complaint told police that Gouthami had completed her BCom and was working with a private firm in Punganur, Andhra Pradesh. She fell in love with Prasad of Dinnipalli, a neighbouring village, and reportedly eloped with him. Gurugram Shocker: Woman Dies by Suicide After Learning About Live-in Partner’s Marriage; FIR Registered

The duo had tied the knot on March 19, 2022. Babu had filed a missing-person complaint then, but she appeared before police and informed them about her marriage. The couple thereafter shifted to Bengaluru. Mumbai Shocker: 'Friend Zoned' by Girl, Minor Boy Dies by Suicide in Andheri

Babu alleged that Gouthami came to know Prasad had a daughter with Banu. On Tuesday, Gouthami called Babu saying Banu had come to the house. When she asked why, Banu and Prasad allegedly abused and harassed Gouthami after which she took this extreme step.

Her husband Reddy Prasad found her body when he woke up early in the morning. Marathahalli police have booked Prasad and his first wife Ayusha Banu.

