Shivamogga, February 13: A 22-year-old woman, who was the mother of a one-year-old boy, allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself at her residence in Bengaluru over her husband’s extramarital affair. The incident occurred on Sunday in the RG Nagar police station limits. A case has been registered against the woman's husband and in-laws.

As per the report published by the Asianet Newsable, the deceased has been identified as Kavya, a native of Kunigal in Tumakuru district. She was married to Praveen, an engineer by qualification, but unemployed. The couple had frequent quarrels over Praveen’s alleged relationship with another woman. Bengaluru Shocker: Class 7 Girl Commits Suicide by Jumping from Balcony on 29th Floor Flat, Probe On.

Woman Dies by Suicide Over Husband's Affair

According to the police, Kavya’s parents had lodged a complaint against Praveen and his parents, accusing them of harassing and torturing Kavya over the affair. The police said that they had summoned Praveen and his parents for questioning, but they did not cooperate.

On Sunday, Kavya took the extreme step of ending her life at her husband’s house near Mohan Theatre. She was found hanging from the ceiling fan by her relatives, who rushed her to a nearby hospital, where she was declared brought dead. Bengaluru Shocker: Denied Photoshoot on New Year Celebration by Parents, 21-Year-Old BBA Student Dies by Suicide After Hanging Herself.

The police have registered a case of abetment to suicide and dowry harassment against Praveen and his parents, and have taken them into custody. The police also faced resistance from Kavya’s relatives, who tried to assault the accused while they were being taken to the police station.

The police said that they are investigating the case from all angles and are collecting evidence to establish the motive behind the suicide. They also said that they are trying to trace the woman with whom Praveen was allegedly having an affair.

