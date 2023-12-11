Belagavi, December 11: In a tragic incident, a female software engineer died after falling from a sliding window of her apartment on the fifth floor in Bengaluru last Thursday, December 7. The incident occurred when the woman was cleaning the windows in the corridor of her flat. While the incident happened on December 7, a case of unnatural death was registered on December 9.

According to a report published by the Times of India, the 32-year-old woman, identified as Kushboo Ashish Trivedi, fell from the window of her apartment on the fifth floor at the BDA apartment complex near Kannamangala area in east Bengaluru. The woman was cleaning the windows when the incident happened. The report said she must have lost balance and slipped out of the window. The deceased woman worked as a software engineer in a private firm and lived in the 18-storey Vindhyagiri apartment complex at Doddabanahalli. Bengaluru Road Accident Video: Four People Injured After 'Speeding' SUV Hits Three Bikes Near Hulimavu, Disturbing Clip Surfaces.

According to the police, Kushboo was standing on a shoe rack to wipe the glass of her apartment window, which had an open sliding door. She lost her balance and plunged to the ground in the gap between two complex buildings. Her relatives took her to a hospital as soon as possible, but she was pronounced dead on arrival. The police said there was no CCTV footage to confirm how she fell from the window, but they believed it was an accident caused by the sliding window. Mudpipe Cafe Fire in Bengaluru: Cylinder Blast Caused Blaze at Pub, Expert to Probe Reason Behind Explosion, Says Karnataka Cop (Watch Video).

As per the preliminary investigation, the police said the incident occurred between 4 pm and 4.30 pm on December 7. Later, a case of unnatural death was registered on December 9 following a complaint by the deceased’s father.

