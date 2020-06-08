Bengaluru Techie Sexually Exploits Divorcee He Met on Dating App, Dupes Her of Rs 38 Lakh

Image Used for Representational Purpose Only | (Photo Credits: File Image)

Bengaluru, June 8: A techie was arrested in Bengaluru for allegedly duping a woman for Rs 38 lakh and sexually exploring her. The 35-year-old accused, identified as Joe Abraham Mathews alias Mathews Thazhanth Prasad, had met the woman, a teacher by profession and divorcee, on a dating app in October 2018. During the investigation, it was learnt that the accused had cheated several other women by promising to marry them and then collecting lakhs of rupees from them. Bengaluru Shocker: Woman Techie in Debt Murders Mother & Stabs Brother.

The victim had lodged a complaint on June 3. According to a report by TOI, Prasad, a resident of Koramangala and from Kerala, cheated the woman after convincing her that he needed Rs 10 lakh to pay his sister's college fee. "Later, he took Rs 21.9 lakh more and gold jewellery worth Rs 6 lakh. He promised her that he would marry her. In all, he took away Rs 38 lakh," a police officer was quoted as saying. Prasad also sexually misused the teacher. Bengaluru Techie Kidnapped at Knifepoint, Robbed of Rs 4,400 Before Escaping From Captivity.

According to the police, Prasad admitted that he had cheated two women on the pretext of marriage and duped some of his friends of crores of rupees. He was in the UK and Australia for a few years. He returned to Bengaluru four years ago. He would pose as a big businessman and use luxurious cars to lure women. He was earlier booked in January based on a complaint filed Sajan Zacharias, a retired flight lieutenant, who alleged that he took Rs 17 lakh from her.