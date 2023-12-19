Bengaluru, December 19: Police have initiated an investigation without waiting to register an FIR after an unidentified man used WhatsApp to send sexually explicit messages, video calls, and child pornography to a 26-year-old woman in Bengaluru. The horrifying ordeal has not only traumatised the woman but has also presented a challenging task for the police as they tirelessly work to trace the culprit behind the heinous acts, who have been using deceptive ways to avoid getting tracked.

As per the Times of India report, on December 14, Saila (name changed), a psychology graduate, received a message on her WhatsApp from an unknown number. Attempting to identify the sender, she replied, only to be bombarded with sexually explicit messages. Despite Saila's attempts to unveil the individual's identity, the stranger remained elusive. Subsequently, the situation escalated when the harasser began making video calls, exposing his private parts and masturbating. Bengaluru Shocker: Doctor Receives Sex Video With Morphed Photos of Him, Caller Threatens To Upload Clip on Social Media; Case Registered.

Fearing for her safety, Saila lodged a complaint with the Adugodi police on December 16. Recognising the severity of the case, the police initiated efforts to identify the miscreant promptly. As Saila cooperated with the investigation, the harasser intensified his actions, sending her a child pornography video and asserting possession of more such disturbing content. According to the report, the miscreant's harassment extended to odd hours, and intriguingly, he managed to use his WhatsApp account even when the associated number remained switched off. Sextortion Racket Busted in Bengaluru: Gang Honeytraps Over 50 Men, Extorts Money by Blackmailing With Sex Videos; Three Arrested.

Authorities suspect the use of deceptive methods in this regard. Adugodi police have registered a case under Section 15 of the POCSO Act and other relevant IPC sections. Despite the ongoing investigation, Saila continues to receive explicit messages and video calls underscoring the urgency of addressing this distressing situation. Authorities may include cyber security experts to track down the unknown sender if required.

