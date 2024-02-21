Bengaluru, February 21: Residents of several areas in Bengaluru will have to cope with a 24-hour water cut from 6 am on February 27 to 6 am on February 28, as the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) will carry out emergency maintenance works and install Unaccounted For Water (UFW) bulk flow metres.

The UFW project aims to reduce water losses and improve water supply efficiency in the city. The installation of the flow metres will help the BWSSB monitor the water distribution and identify leakages and thefts.

Bengaluru Water Cut: Check Timing, Areas and Other Details

The water cut will affect the areas that receive water from the Cauvery 4th Stage 2nd Phase, which covers most parts of West Bengaluru, Bengaluru North, Dasarahalli zone, and RR Nagar zone. As many as 14 BBMP wards will face water shortage during this period.

Some parts of East Bengaluru, including A Narayanapura, Udaya Nagar, Andhra Colony, VSR Layout, Indira Gandhi Street, Jyothi Nagara, Dargamahall, Sakamma Layout, Vignana Nagar, Akshaynagar, MEG Layout, Ramesh Nagar, Veerbhadra Nagar and Shiva Shakti Colony, will also be impacted by the water cut.

The BWSSB has requested the residents of these areas to store sufficient water in advance and cooperate with the board. The board has also assured that water supply will be restored as soon as possible after the completion of the works.

According to the BWSSB, Bengaluru requires about 1,400 million litres of water per day (MLD), but the city receives only about 1,100 MLD from the Cauvery River. The UFW project is expected to save about 100 MLD of water and reduce the gap between demand and supply.

