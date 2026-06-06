Bengaluru Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Saturday, 06 June 2026: Expect Overcast Skies With Drizzle and a High of 28°C

Bengaluru residents can expect a predominantly overcast and damp day on Saturday, June 6, 2026, as the city grapples with high humidity and intermittent drizzle. The day will start with a cool temperature of 21°C, feeling slightly warmer at 23°C due to the significant humidity levels, which are forecast to hover around 93%. A gentle breeze of 13 km/h will be present throughout the day, offering minimal respite from the muggy conditions.

Current Weather in Bengaluru, Karnataka — Saturday, 06 June 2026 Temperature 21°C Feels Like 23°C Conditions Overcast Humidity 93% Wind Speed 13 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Bengaluru — Saturday, 06 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 00:00 21°C Overcast 11% 12 km/h 02:00 21°C Overcast 10% 13 km/h 04:00 21°C Overcast 9% 12 km/h 06:00 21°C Overcast 10% 11 km/h 08:00 24°C Light drizzle 16% 16 km/h 10:00 26°C Light drizzle 42% 15 km/h 12:00 28°C Overcast 66% 15 km/h 14:00 27°C Moderate drizzle 84% 14 km/h

Bengaluru, Karnataka Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The hourly forecast indicates a consistent pattern of overcast skies from midnight through the early morning. While the chance of rain remains low in the initial hours, a slight increase is anticipated as the day progresses. By 8 AM, the temperature will climb to 24°C, accompanied by light drizzle and a slightly increased rain probability. This trend is expected to continue, with the rain intensifying to moderate drizzle around 2 PM.

As the morning unfolds, the Bengaluru weather will see temperatures rise, reaching an estimated 26°C by 10 AM with a noticeable jump in the likelihood of rain to 42%. The midday hours will bring a high of 28°C, with overcast conditions persisting and the probability of rainfall escalating significantly to 66% by noon. The afternoon is predicted to be the wettest part of the day, with moderate drizzle and an 84% chance of rain, while the temperature dips slightly to 27°C. Thiruvananthapuram Weather Forecast for Tomorrow, Saturday, 06 June 2026: Expect 100% Rain Chance with a High of 28°C.

Given the persistent cloud cover, high humidity, and frequent chances of drizzle, residents are advised to carry umbrellas and wear light, waterproof clothing. Commuters may face slightly slower travel times due to wet road conditions. It's also advisable to stay hydrated and take precautions against any potential discomfort from the damp weather. Despite the lack of heavy downpours, the consistent moisture means that staying dry and comfortable will be a key consideration for those venturing outdoors throughout Saturday.

Recent weather reports have indicated unpredictable conditions across the city, with some areas experiencing heavier rain and thunderstorms recently. While today's forecast suggests lighter drizzles, the possibility of localized heavier showers cannot be entirely ruled out. Residents are encouraged to stay updated on the latest Bengaluru weather update for any sudden changes.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 06, 2026 12:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).