Bengaluru Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Wednesday, 03 June 2026: Expect Dense Drizzle and High Humidity With a High of 28°C

Bengaluru residents can anticipate a rather humid and overcast Wednesday, June 3, 2026, with scattered drizzle expected throughout the day. The city's weather forecast indicates a current temperature of 22°C, though it will feel warmer at 25°C due to the high humidity levels, which are predicted to reach 97%. Wind speeds will remain gentle, averaging around 5 km/h.

Current Weather in Bengaluru, Karnataka — Wednesday, 03 June 2026 Temperature 22°C Feels Like 25°C Conditions Mainly clear Humidity 97% Wind Speed 5 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Bengaluru — Wednesday, 03 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 00:00 22°C Mainly clear 46% 5 km/h 02:00 21°C Overcast 29% 6 km/h 04:00 21°C Overcast 27% 8 km/h 06:00 21°C Partly cloudy 31% 8 km/h 08:00 24°C Light drizzle 37% 10 km/h 10:00 26°C Light drizzle 42% 10 km/h 12:00 28°C Overcast 58% 10 km/h 14:00 26°C Dense drizzle 84% 10 km/h

Bengaluru, Karnataka Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The hourly outlook suggests a gradual shift in conditions starting from midnight. While the early hours of Wednesday may see the sky mainly clear with a 46% chance of rain, conditions are set to become overcast by 02:00 and remain so through the morning. A light drizzle is anticipated around 08:00, with the chance of rain increasing as the day progresses. By midday, at 12:00, the skies are expected to be fully overcast with a 58% probability of rain. The intensity of the drizzle is predicted to become dense by 14:00, with an 84% chance of precipitation.

This forecast follows recent reports indicating potential rainfall and cloudy conditions across Bengaluru, with some weather updates suggesting light to moderate showers in various parts of the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had previously indicated a possibility of thunderstorms and rain, contributing to the generally unsettled weather pattern observed recently. Chennai Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Wednesday, 03 June 2026: Clear Skies Turning to Moderate Drizzle With Highs Near 35°C.

Given the high humidity and the likelihood of persistent drizzle, residents are advised to carry umbrellas or raincoats when venturing outdoors. Opting for light, breathable clothing is recommended to manage the 'feels like' temperature, which will be elevated due to the moisture in the air. Commuters should be prepared for potentially slower travel times, especially during the afternoon when denser drizzle is expected. Staying hydrated is also important, even with overcast skies, to counter the effects of humidity.

The constant presence of overcast skies and increasing chances of rain throughout Wednesday highlight the importance of staying updated with the latest Bengaluru weather updates. While the overall temperature remains moderate, the significant humidity and consistent precipitation will define the day's experience for the Garden City.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 03, 2026 12:17 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).