Bengaluru Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Wednesday, 10 June 2026: Expect Overcast Skies with a High of 29°C and Afternoon Rain Showers

Bengaluru residents can anticipate an overcast day with the possibility of rain showers on Wednesday, June 10, 2026. The day is set to begin with temperatures around 22°C, feeling slightly warmer at 23°C due to high humidity levels of 84%. A consistent breeze of 15 km/h will be present throughout the day.

Current Weather in Bengaluru, Karnataka — Wednesday, 10 June 2026 Temperature 22°C Feels Like 23°C Conditions Overcast Humidity 84% Wind Speed 15 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Bengaluru — Wednesday, 10 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 00:00 22°C Overcast 11% 16 km/h 02:00 21°C Overcast 14% 16 km/h 04:00 21°C Overcast 10% 14 km/h 06:00 21°C Overcast 6% 12 km/h 08:00 24°C Overcast 4% 16 km/h 10:00 26°C Light drizzle 9% 17 km/h 12:00 29°C Overcast 38% 16 km/h 14:00 25°C Moderate rain showers 84% 6 km/h

Bengaluru, Karnataka Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The morning hours will see predominantly overcast conditions, with a slight chance of light drizzle emerging around 10:00 AM as temperatures climb towards 26°C. By midday, the mercury is expected to reach 29°C, though overcast skies will persist. The most significant chance of rainfall is forecast for the early afternoon, with moderate rain showers anticipated around 2:00 PM, when temperatures are projected to drop to 25°C. Weather reports indicate an 84% chance of rain during this period. Bengaluru Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Tuesday, 09 June 2026: Expect Light Drizzle with a High of 28°C.

Recent weather advisories for Karnataka have highlighted the active monsoon season, with several districts receiving red alerts for heavy downpours. While Bengaluru's forecast for Wednesday indicates scattered showers rather than widespread heavy rainfall, residents should remain prepared for wet conditions, especially during the afternoon. The consistent cloud cover and high humidity mean that any rain could significantly impact outdoor activities and commuting.

For those venturing out on Wednesday, it's advisable to carry an umbrella or raincoat, particularly for the afternoon hours. Lightweight, breathable clothing will be comfortable given the moderate temperatures and high humidity. Commuters should be mindful of potential waterlogging in low-lying areas and allow for extra travel time, especially during the predicted shower period around 2:00 PM. Staying hydrated is also important, even with overcast skies, as humidity can still contribute to feeling warmer. Chandigarh Weather Forecast for Tomorrow, Wednesday, 10 June 2026: Expect Clear Skies and a High of 39°C.

As the Indian Premier League season is underway, outdoor sporting events and fan gatherings, such as those involving the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, will need to monitor the weather closely. The forecast suggests that afternoon showers could potentially disrupt play or affect crowd comfort. Organisers and attendees are advised to stay updated with the latest Bengaluru weather forecast for any last-minute changes that might impact scheduled matches and related activities.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 10, 2026 12:04 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).