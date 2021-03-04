Betul, March 4: A doctor from Madhya Pradesh's Betul district who received the second shot of a coronavirus vaccine on February 22 tested positive for the infection on Thursday, local media reports stated. The incident has created a stir in the health department in the district. MBBS Student in Mumbai Tests Positive for Coronavirus After Getting Both the Doses of Covishield Vaccine.

Dr Ashok Baranga, a Civil surgeon at the District Hospital, was administered the first dose of the covid-19 vaccine on January 16. He received the second dose on February 22, after which he tested positive only 10 days later.

Dr WA Nagle, Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) of Betul district, has assured that the covid-19 vaccine is safe. He also appealed to senior citizens above sixty years and all co-morbid beneficiaries aged 45 to 59 to come to the designated site and get their covid-19 vaccination done.

According to experts, the effectiveness of a coronavirus vaccine begins to show fourteen days after receiving the second dose. Till the immunity kicks in, it is important to take precautions.

Earlier this month, a doctor working at Mumbai's Sion Hospital tested positive for the virus two days after he received the second dose of the Covishield vaccine. However, he has recovered now.

