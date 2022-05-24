The All India Backward and Minority Communities Employees Federation (BAMCEF) has called for a Bharat Bandh on May 25, Wednesday. The Bharat band is being called as the Centre didn’t conduct a caste-based census of OBC.

Saharanpur District President of Bahujan Mukti Party (BMP), Neeraj Dhiman said, the bandh is being called for protesting and raising their demands to the Centre.

In addition to demands concerning OBCs, several other problems surround the call for a nationwide bandh including the use of EVMs in elections and the implementation of reservations for the SC/ST/OBC categories in private sectors. Government of India Announces Bharat Bandh for 7 Days? Here’s a Fact Check of the Fake News Going Viral

Apart from the BAMCEF, the bandh has also garnered the support of the Bahujan Mukti Party, where the party's acting state president DP Singh has urged the people to make it successful. Furthermore, Waman Meshram, the National convener of Bahujan Kranti Morcha extended his support to the Bharat Bandh on May 25. West Bengal Bandh Tomorrow: BJP Calls 12-Hour Strike To Protest Against ‘Widespread Rigging, Violence’ in Civic Polls

Meshram has also been rallying support for the bandh and sharing it on his social media handles. Earlier, he claimed that some forces are creating an atmosphere of disturbance to divert the attention of people from the May 25 Bharat Bandh, especially the OBCs so they can't join the movement.

According to the national convener of the Bhartiya Yuva Morcha, their demands include:

Stopping use of EVMs in elections Caste-based census SC/ST/OBC reservations in the private sector Law guaranteeing MSP to farmers Non implementation of NRC/CAA/NPR Resumption of the old pension scheme Separate electorates in OBC reservation in Panchayat elections in Odisha and Madhya Pradesh No displacement of tribal people under the garb of environmental protection Not making vaccination compulsory. Protection against labour laws that were secretly made against workers during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Two similar protests were earlier carried out on March 22 and April 18 respectively

