Jaipur, April 17: Located in eastern Rajasthan, Bharatpur is a city and a Lok Sabha constituency set to undergo voting for General Polls 2024 in April this year. With 5,79,825 votes, Bharatiya Janta Party’s (BJP) Ranjita Koli won the seat in the 2019 elections. Further, 3,34,357 votes went to Congress’ Dr Suresh Jatav, while 22,090 votes went to Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate Mahendra Kumar Jatav.

In previous general elections of 2019, 58.81 per cent of voters in this constituency cast their votes. Voter participation in Bharatpur was 57 per cent in the 2014 Lok Sabha election. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Phase 1 Polling To Begin on April 19, Check State-Wise List of Constituencies Going to Polls.

Polling Date in Bharatpur for Lok Sabha Elections 2024

As announced on March 16 by the Election Commission of India (ECI), the Bharatpur Lok Sabha constituency will undergo voting for the LS Polls 2024 in the first phase of the voting, i.e. on April 19.

Candidates in Bharatpur for Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Sanjana Jatav, a 26-year-old Congress leader who will run for the Lok Sabha seat in Bharatpur, grabbed headlines during the most recent Assembly elections when she was announced as the Congress candidate for the Kathumar seat. Despite strong resistance from the previous MLA, she lost by a mere 400 votes. In Bharatpur, the BJP has selected Ramswaroop Koli, a former MP, to succeed Ranjita Koli, the incumbent MP. Longtime BJP member Ramswaroop Koli was the 2004 BJP MP for the Bharatpur Lok Sabha constituency. He has served as a member of the Human Resource Development Committee and the State Vice President of the BJP SC Morcha.

Counting, Result Date in Bharatpur for Lok Sabha Elections 2024

The votes for the Bharatpur Lok Sabha Constituency Election 2024 will be counted and results will be announced by ECI on June 4. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 96.88 Crore People Registered To Vote for General Polls, Announces Election Commission.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in Rajasthan

With its mix of rural and urban areas, Rajasthan has seen multiple years of political swings between the BJP and Congress. According to national patterns, the state frequently predicts how the federal government will be formed. With 25 parliamentary seats, the state in north India will host elections for the 2024 Lok Sabha on April 19 and April 26.

