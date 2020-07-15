Bhopal, July 15: Bhopal Police on Wednesday announced that they have formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the child sex racket case and arrest the main accused Pyare Miya. The SIT will be headed by South Bhopal SP Sai Krishna Thota, said police.

Apart from the latest information, police stated that they have appointed station house officers of six different police stations, two deputy SPs and one additional SP to arrest Pyare Miya. The team will look into all the matters related to accused Pyare Miya and his arrest. Vikas Dubey Encounter: Law Has Taken Its Course, Says Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra.

According to the preliminary probe details, police have registered a case against Pyare Miya (68) for raping five minor girls on several occasions. Meanwhile, police have also found a dance floor and a huge stash of liquor from a building owned by Pyare Miya, which was situated in the old city area of Bhopal.

Miya's Ansal Apartments in the Shamla Hills area was demolished after the accused's secretary disclosed that many parties were held at that flat. During the investigation, police came to know that Pyare Miya had taken many of the victim girls with him to Dubai, Thailand and Switzerland. Earlier on Sunday, accused Miya and his accomplice Sweety Vishwakarma were found roaming around in Ratibad area in a drunken state. Meanwhile, the Public Relations Department has cancelled Miya's accreditation as a journalist.

