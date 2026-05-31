Bhopal Horror: 90-Year-Old Man Dies After Electric Therapy Machine Catches Fire During Pain Relief Session

A 90-year-old man died after an electric therapy machine he was using for pain relief allegedly caught fire during a treatment session in Bhopal on May 27. The victim, identified as Gladwin, suffered severe burn injuries when the therapy mat reportedly sparked due to a suspected short circuit and quickly became engulfed in flames.

According to police, Gladwin had been suffering from a chronic back ailment and was regularly using the electric therapy machine on medical advice to manage his pain. What began as a routine therapy session turned fatal after the device allegedly malfunctioned, triggering a fire that left him critically injured. Twisha Sharma Death Case: CBI Begins Ground Investigation, Visits Crime Scene; Victim’s Kin Statement Recorded.

Man Dies After Electric Therapy Machine Catches Fire in Bhopal

Police said the elderly man had purchased the electric therapy machine following a doctor's recommendation to help alleviate persistent back pain.

On May 27, while using the device at home, the therapy mat reportedly developed an electrical fault. Investigators believe the malfunction led to a short circuit, causing the mat to spark and catch fire. Within moments, the flames spread, resulting in severe burn injuries to the victim. MP: Bhopal Municipal Body Seals Slaughterhouse After Report Confirms Seized Meat as Banned; 2 Held.

Hearing Gladwin's cries for help, family members rushed to the scene and managed to extinguish the fire. The injured man was immediately taken to a hospital for treatment. However, doctors were unable to save him due to the extent of the burn injuries he sustained in the incident.

He later succumbed to his injuries during treatment. According to the preliminary investigation, authorities suspect a major technical fault inside the therapy machine. Police said the short circuit may have originated from either the device's battery or its internal electrical wiring system.

Investigators are examining the equipment to determine the exact cause of the malfunction and whether a manufacturing defect or component failure contributed to the fire.

Officials have launched a detailed inquiry into the incident to establish the precise sequence of events and identify the technical flaw that caused the fatal accident. The investigation is expected to focus on the machine's electrical components, safety mechanisms and manufacturing standards.

Authorities have not yet disclosed the brand or model of the device involved. The incident has drawn attention to the safety of electrical therapy devices commonly used at home for pain management and rehabilitation.

Experts generally advise users to follow manufacturer guidelines, regularly inspect electrical equipment for signs of damage and immediately discontinue use if overheating, sparking or unusual behaviour is detected. Police said further action, if required, will depend on the findings of the ongoing investigation.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 31, 2026 03:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).