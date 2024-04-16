Bhopal, April 15: The Madhya Pradesh police recently claimed to have solved the alleged murder case of a 26-year-old woman who was found dead under suspicious circumstances. The alleged incident came to light on Saturday night, April 13, when the woman's body was found at a hotel in the Bawadiya Kalan area. After cracking the case, cops said that the woman was a sex worker. The accused has been identified as Ritul Pandey (26).

According to reports, the woman sex worker was called to the hotel after an employee arranged for the same through a middleman and a woman. Police officials said that the accused had consumed "thinner", a chemical used by automobile experts, on Saturday, April 13. Once high on the thinner, accused Ritul Pandey, who had checked into the hotel three days ago, asked the hotel staffer to arrange for a sex worker for him. Bhopal Shocker: Husband, Wife Brutually Assault Grandmother With Wooden Scale Over Food, Arrested After Video Goes Viral.

The employee, identified as Sagar, is said to have made the arrangements for the accused. The woman arrived at the hotel at around 8 pm on the same evening and went to Pandey's room. Soon, the two started getting intimate; however, the woman found that the accused was impotent. After this, she tried to leave, but Pandey refused to let her go.

The accused then inserted his hand into her private parts, which allegedly led to excessive bleeding and ultimately resulted in her death. Pandey fled from the hotel after finding the woman dead. After the incident came to light, the police arrested Pandey and also nabbed hotel employee Sagar. Meanwhile, the police have launched a manhunt to arrest the middleman and woman involved in the sex trade. Bhopal Shocker: Man Strangles Mother to Death After She Refuses to Allow Him to Bring His Girlfriend Home on Valentine’s Day, Arrested.

Sharing more details about the case, cops said that the deceased woman was around 27 years old and originally hailed from Haryana. During the investigation, the police also learned that the accused was staying in the hotel as he fought with his father a few days ago. Officials also said that WhatsApp chats of the accused, photos of the deceased woman sent to the accused and transactions were among other evidence that confirmed that the woman was called for the flesh trade.

